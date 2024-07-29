Reservoir Media (RSVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

