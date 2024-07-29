Reservoir Media (RSVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Reservoir Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Reservoir Media to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Reservoir Media Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
