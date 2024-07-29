Reviewing Urgent.ly (ULY) and Its Rivals

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Urgent.ly to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -116.79% -1,808.43% -7.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $1.16 billion $10.37 million -5.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urgent.ly’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urgent.ly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 777 4117 5741 120 2.48

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

