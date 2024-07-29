Reviewing Urgent.ly (ULY) and Its Rivals

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Urgent.ly to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urgent.ly
|45.36%
|N/A
|-91.83%
|Urgent.ly Competitors
|-116.79%
|-1,808.43%
|-7.13%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Urgent.ly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urgent.ly
|$184.65 million
|$74.73 million
|-0.01
|Urgent.ly Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$10.37 million
|-5.88
Insider & Institutional Ownership
28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urgent.ly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urgent.ly
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Urgent.ly Competitors
|777
|4117
|5741
|120
|2.48
Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Urgent.ly beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Urgent.ly
Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.