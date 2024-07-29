Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

