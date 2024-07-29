Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

