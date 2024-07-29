Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.