Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Revvity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

