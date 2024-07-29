Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Needham & Company LLC Forecasts

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC analyst J. Stringer now anticipates that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $53.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $973,772 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

