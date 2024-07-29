Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RELL. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 5.4 %

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELL shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

