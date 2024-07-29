Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rio2 Price Performance
Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.38 on Monday. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.
Rio2 Company Profile
