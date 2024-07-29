Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $711.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,663.08 or 0.99981030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00185458 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $654.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

