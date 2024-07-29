Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.57.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.