Robert W. Baird Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,075.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,040.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE DECK opened at $894.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $970.62 and a 200-day moving average of $892.76.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.