Robert W. Baird Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $88.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.77.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

