Robert W. Baird Raises Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Price Target to $85.00

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.