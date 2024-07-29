Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,431,117. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

