Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.