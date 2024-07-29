Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.