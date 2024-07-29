Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

ASB opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.