Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $50.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.4 %

HP stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 78,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

