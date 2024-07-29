Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.