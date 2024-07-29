Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6 %

KDP stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

