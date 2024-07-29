Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

