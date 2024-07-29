RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

RPM International stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.