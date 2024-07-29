RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

