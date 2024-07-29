RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

NYSE:RTX opened at $113.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 709,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

