Rune (RUNE) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Rune has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $97,405.87 and approximately $118,862.71 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00007126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.73050743 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,922.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

