Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

RWAY opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

