Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

