Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,582 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 344,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 46.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 918,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.37 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

