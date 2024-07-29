Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 54,036 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1,407.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,099,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 213,805 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,506 shares of company stock worth $375,299. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

