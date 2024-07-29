Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,652 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

