Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $8.94 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $335,441 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.