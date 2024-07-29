Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,495 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Stock Down 0.5 %

PLTK opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.