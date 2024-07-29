Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,077 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period. III Capital Management raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,864 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.91.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSEA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

