Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

