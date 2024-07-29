Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

