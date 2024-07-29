Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $162,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

EVERTEC stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

