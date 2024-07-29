Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Preferred Bank worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $5,951,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Preferred Bank

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

