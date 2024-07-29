Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday.

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $105.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

