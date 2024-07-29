Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,807 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMPR stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

