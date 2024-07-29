Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Certara by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.