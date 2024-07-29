Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.