Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

