Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,661 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.