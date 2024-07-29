Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.50.

MDGL stock opened at $284.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.01.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

