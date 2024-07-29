Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 22,864 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 394.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,158,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.51 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

