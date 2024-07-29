Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX opened at $75.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

