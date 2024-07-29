Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,021,822 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,021,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

