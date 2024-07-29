Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,639 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.42. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80.

National HealthCare ( NYSE:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $297.18 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

