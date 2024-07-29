Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 248,554 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $907,200. 27.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

